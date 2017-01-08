Dan PickettAmerican blues singer and guitarist. Born 31 August 1907. Died 16 August 1967
Dan Pickett
1907-08-31
Dan Pickett Biography (Wikipedia)
James Founty (August 31, 1907 – August 16, 1967), better known as Dan Pickett, was an American Piedmont blues and country blues singer, guitarist and songwriter. He recorded fourteen tracks for Gotham Records in 1949, several of which have been issued more recently. AllMusic noted that "Pickett had a distinctive rhythmic style and unique phrasing that makes his records compelling decades after his release".
For many years, blues researchers failed to firmly establish Pickett's identity. With continuing diligence and the discovery of a contact made regarding royalty payments, more information emerged.
