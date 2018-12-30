Pink MartiniFormed 1994
Pink Martini
1994
Pink Martini Biography (Wikipedia)
Pink Martini is a musical group that was formed in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale in Portland, Oregon. Members of the band call it a little orchestra that crosses the genres of classical music, classic pop, Latin music, and jazz. The co-lead vocalists for Pink Martini are China Forbes and Storm Large.
Pink Martini Tracks
Auld Lang Syne
Pink Martini
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
Je Ne T'aime Plus (I Don't Love You Anymore)
Pink Martini
Je Ne T'aime Plus (I Don't Love You Anymore)
Una Notte A Napoli
Pink Martini
Una Notte A Napoli
Una Notte A Napoli
Amado Mio
Pink Martini
Amado Mio
Amado Mio
Santa Baby
Pink Martini
Santa Baby
Santa Baby
Last played on
Blue Moon
Pink Martini
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Last played on
Dansez Vous
Pink Martini
Dansez Vous
Dansez Vous
Last played on
Brasil
Pink Martini
Brasil
Brasil
Que Sera Sera
Pink Martini
Que Sera Sera
Que Sera Sera
No Hay Problema
Pink Martini
No Hay Problema
No Hay Problema
She Was Too Good To Me
Pink Martini
She Was Too Good To Me
She Was Too Good To Me
Performer
Last played on
Everywhere
Pink Martini
Everywhere
Everywhere
Last played on
Clementine
Pink Martini
Clementine
Clementine
Last played on
Hey Eugene
Pink Martini
Hey Eugene
Hey Eugene
Last played on
Hang On Little Tomato
Pink Martini
Hang On Little Tomato
Hang On Little Tomato
Last played on
Sway
Pink Martini
Sway
Sway
Last played on
Splendour in the Grass
Pink Martini
Splendour in the Grass
Splendour in the Grass
Last played on
Blue Moon
Pink Martini
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Last played on
Elohai
Pink Martini
Elohai
Elohai
Last played on
She Was Too Good To Me
Pink Martini
She Was Too Good To Me
She Was Too Good To Me
Last played on
Let's Never Stop Falling In Love
Pink Martini
Let's Never Stop Falling In Love
Fini La Musique
Pink Martini
Fini La Musique
Fini La Musique
Last played on
Butterfly (feat. China Forbes)
Pink Martini
Butterfly (feat. China Forbes)
Butterfly (feat. China Forbes)
Last played on
