Kirill Petrenko
1972
Kirill Petrenko Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirill Garrievich Petrenko (born 11 February 1972) is a Russian-Austrian conductor, currently the Generalmusikdirektor (General Music Director) of the Bavarian State Opera, and the chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic in the 2019–2020 season, succeeding Sir Simon Rattle.
Kirill Petrenko Performances & Interviews
Schmidt's expansive tonally ambiguous work is a single-movement symphonic requiem. It was inspired by his grief at the death of his only daughter, who died in childbirth.
Binaural mix of Schmidt's Symphony No 4
Kirill Petrenko Tracks
Symphony no 7
Richard Strauss
Death and Transfiguration
Richard Strauss
Don Juan
Richard Strauss
Symphony No 7 in A major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in C major
Franz Schmidt
Last played on
Fanfare and Poeme danse (La Peri)
Paul Dukas
Last played on
The Wound Dresser for Baritone and Orchestra
John Adams
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 68: Berlin Philharmonic & Kirill Petrenko (II)
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-02T14:05:37
2
Sep
2018
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 66: Berlin Philharmonic & Kirill Petrenko (I)
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-01T14:05:37
1
Sep
2018
Royal Albert Hall
