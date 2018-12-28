Binaural mix of Schmidt's Symphony No 4

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06k8sbw.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06k8sbw.jpg

2018-09-01T18:30:00.000Z

Schmidt's expansive tonally ambiguous work is a single-movement symphonic requiem. It was inspired by his grief at the death of his only daughter, who died in childbirth.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06k8gk0