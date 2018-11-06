The OrwellsFormed 2009
2009
The Orwells were an American rock band from Elmhurst, a suburb west of Chicago. The members included Mario Cuomo (vocals), Dominic Corso (guitar), Matt O'Keefe (guitar), Grant Brinner (bass), and Henry Brinner (drums). Their debut album Remember When was released in August 2012. Their first EP, Other Voices, was released in June 2013, followed by Who Needs You in September 2013.
Buddy
The Orwells
Buddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Buddy
Last played on
Le Genie Humain
The Orwells
Le Genie Humain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Le Genie Humain
Last played on
Mallrats (La La La)
The Orwells
Mallrats (La La La)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Mallrats (La La La)
Last played on
Dirty Sheets
The Orwells
Dirty Sheets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nn1v8.jpglink
Dirty Sheets
Last played on
North Ave
The Orwells
North Ave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
North Ave
Last played on
Let It Burn
The Orwells
Let It Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yl2ky.jpglink
Let It Burn
Last played on
Who Needs You
The Orwells
Who Needs You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Who Needs You
Last played on
The Righteous One
The Orwells
The Righteous One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
The Righteous One
Last played on
Southern Comfort
The Orwells
Southern Comfort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Southern Comfort
Last played on
The Righteous One (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
The Orwells
The Orwells
The Righteous One (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
I Wanna Be Your Dog (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
The Orwells
The Orwells
I Wanna Be Your Dog (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Blood Bubbles (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
The Orwells
The Orwells
Blood Bubbles (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhcb.jpglink
Blood Bubbles (Radio 1 Session, 25 Feb 2014)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-25T14:05:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p058l7s7.jpg
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T14:05:09
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
