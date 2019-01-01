Navin Kundra is a British singer/songwriter, who writes, composes and performs songs in Hindi, Punjabi and English.

Navin has achieved six number one singles in the Asian Charts, and won the 2013 'Entertainer of the Year' Award in the Houses of Parliament. In 2011, he became an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, and used his music to break a Guinness World Record raising £10,000 for the Trust. In 2012, Navin was appointed ambassador of the diabetes charity, Silver Star. Since becoming one of their ambassadors, Navin has helped the charity raise in excess of £10,000 by performing at fundraising events across the UK. Navin has delivered talks at youth conferences across the UK. In October 2013, Navin became the first British Asian singer to be invited to St James's Palace to perform for TRH Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall along with other guests. In November 2015, Navin was a headline performer at Wembley Stadium in London, for the visit of the PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi