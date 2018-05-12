Petra MedeBorn 7 March 1970
Petra Mede
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ly44x.jpg
1970-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/113356ad-46ea-4ce7-93eb-8ea26481af33
Petra Mede Biography (Wikipedia)
Petra Maria Mede (born 7 March 1970) is a Swedish comedian, dancer, actress and television presenter. She was born in Stockholm, and grew up in Gothenburg. Mede is known for her several roles in comic shows and as a television presenter. She is best known all over Europe for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 and co-hosting in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Petra Mede Tracks
Sort by
Love Love Peace Peace
Måns Zelmerlöw
Love Love Peace Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn8y.jpglink
Love Love Peace Peace
Last played on
Back to artist