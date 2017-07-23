Super ChikanBorn 16 February 1951
Super Chikan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/112ae7bd-96bc-49c0-9041-12d99017b244
Super Chikan Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Super Chikan" Johnson (born February 16, 1951, Darling, Mississippi, United States) is an American blues musician, based in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He is the nephew of fellow blues musician Big Jack Johnson.
One commentator noted that Super Chikan, Big Jack Johnson, Booba Barnes, R. L. Burnside, and Paul "Wine" Jones were "present-day exponents of an edgier, electrified version of the raw, uncut Delta blues sound."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Super Chikan Tracks
Sort by
Within You Without You/Dinde
Watermelon Slim
Within You Without You/Dinde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Within You Without You/Dinde
Last played on
Hey Super Chikan
Super Chikan
Hey Super Chikan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Super Chikan
Last played on
Super Chikan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist