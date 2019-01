Daisey Traynham, known by the stage name Lady Daisey, is a Brooklyn born soul/funk singer. She spent her childhood touring with her parent's band, and years later, settled in Jacksonville, Florida, where she met her husband/producer, Batsauce. They currently live in Europe and tour the States once a year.

