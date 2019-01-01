Masters at WorkKenny "Dope" Gonzalez & "Little" Louie Vega. Formed 1990
Masters at Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdtt.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11293854-fc44-43e2-bb37-c48e5063bb55
Masters at Work Biography (Wikipedia)
Masters at Work is the garage house production and remix team of "Little" Louie Vega and Kenny "Dope" Gonzalez.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Masters at Work Performances & Interviews
Masters at Work Tracks
Sort by
To Be In Love (feat. India)
Masters at Work
To Be In Love (feat. India)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
To Be In Love (feat. India)
Last played on
Work (Chris Lorenzo's Brumstick Edit)
Masters At Work
Work (Chris Lorenzo's Brumstick Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Work (Chris Lorenzo's Brumstick Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Work
Masters at Work
Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
Work
Last played on
To Be In Love
Masters at Work
To Be In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btzp3.jpglink
To Be In Love
Last played on
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
Masters at Work
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun
Last played on
Dancing In Outer Space (MAW Remix)
Atmosphere
Dancing In Outer Space (MAW Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing In Outer Space (MAW Remix)
Last played on
Work (feat. Denise Belfon & Puppah Nas-T)
Masters at Work
Work (feat. Denise Belfon & Puppah Nas-T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
Work (feat. Denise Belfon & Puppah Nas-T)
Last played on
To Be In Love (Knee Deep Dub) (feat. India)
Masters At Work
To Be In Love (Knee Deep Dub) (feat. India)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be In Love (Knee Deep Dub) (feat. India)
Performer
Last played on
I Can't Get No Sleep (Dreamin' Mix)
Masters at Work
I Can't Get No Sleep (Dreamin' Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
I Can't Get No Sleep (Dreamin' Mix)
Last played on
The Ha Dance (Ken/Lou Mixx)
Masters at Work
The Ha Dance (Ken/Lou Mixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
The Ha Dance (Ken/Lou Mixx)
Last played on
Work (Acapella)
Masters at Work
Work (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
Work (Acapella)
Last played on
Love & Happiness (Masters At Work Dub Beats)
Masters at Work
Love & Happiness (Masters At Work Dub Beats)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
Love & Happiness (Masters At Work Dub Beats)
Last played on
I Can't Get No Sleep (MK Remix) (feat. India & MK)
Masters at Work
I Can't Get No Sleep (MK Remix) (feat. India & MK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtt.jpglink
I Can't Get No Sleep (MK Remix) (feat. India & MK)
Last played on
Masters at Work Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist