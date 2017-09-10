Da TweekazHardstyle duo
Da Tweekaz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1127158d-787a-4dbe-8180-b9e695c02504
Da Tweekaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Da Tweekaz is a Norwegian hardstyle production/DJ duo, consisting of Kenth Kvien and Marcus Nordli. They currently release their tracks at the Belgian record label Dirty Workz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Da Tweekaz Tracks
Sort by
Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix) (Gammer Flip)
DJ Paul Elstak
Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix) (Gammer Flip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix) (Gammer Flip)
Last played on
Little Red Riding Hood
Da Tweekaz
Little Red Riding Hood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Red Riding Hood
Last played on
Break The Spell (Hixxy Remix) (feat. Oscar)
Da Tweekaz
Break The Spell (Hixxy Remix) (feat. Oscar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Love
Da Tweekaz
Real Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Love
Last played on
Break The Spell (Technoboy's Vision)
Da Tweekaz
Break The Spell (Technoboy's Vision)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Groove
Da Tweekaz
The Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Groove
Last played on
Da Tweekaz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist