The Del Sol Quartet is a string quartet based in San Francisco, California that was founded in 1992. Del Sol is known for actively working with living composers from a wide range of cultural perspectives, and recording and performing exclusively 20th and 21st century music.

Del Sol has commissioned and premiered over 100 works from a diverse range of international composers, including Mason Bates, Gabriela Lena Frank, Chinary Ung, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Mohammed Fairouz, Tania León, Ken Ueno, Peter Sculthorpe, Pamela Z, Reza Vali, Per Nørgård, and various emerging composers from Argentina, Mexico, Korea, China, Canada and the United States.

Del Sol rose to international attention with the release of its 2002 CD, Tear. Del Sol was named winner of the Chamber Ensemble/Mixed Repertory category for 2005-2006 by Chamber Music America and ASCAP, and also received an ASCAP award for Adventurous Programming of Contemporary Music

Current quartet members are Benjamin Kreith (violin), Rick Shinozaki (violin), Charlton Lee (viola), and Kathryn Bates (cello).