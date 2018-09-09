FreeFemale rapper, formerly presented "106 and park". Born 7 February 1968
Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/111fbeab-6f67-4d9c-b682-acfd0840c68f
Free Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Antoinette Wright (born February 7, 1968), better known by her stage name, "Free", is an American media personality, television producer and philanthropist. She rose to fame as the first host of BET's 106 & Park. She was later a disc jockey at KKBT 100.3 The Beat in Los Angeles and is the former co-host of the Ed Lover Morning Show on Power 105.1 in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Free Tracks
Sort by
Mr Big Stuff
Queen Latifah
Mr Big Stuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Big Stuff
Last played on
Fighting Temptation
Beyoncé
Fighting Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04blpyw.jpglink
Fighting Temptation
Last played on
Free Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist