Marie Antoinette Wright (born February 7, 1968), better known by her stage name, "Free", is an American media personality, television producer and philanthropist. She rose to fame as the first host of BET's 106 & Park. She was later a disc jockey at KKBT 100.3 The Beat in Los Angeles and is the former co-host of the Ed Lover Morning Show on Power 105.1 in New York City.