Hans Schmidt‐IsserstedtBorn 5 May 1900. Died 28 May 1973
Hans Schmidt‐Isserstedt
1900-05-05
Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt (5 May 1900 – 28 May 1973) was a German conductor and composer.
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral' (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.3 'Eroica' : Mvmt III
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto in G major
Maurice Ravel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
