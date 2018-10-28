Susan Tomes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03zc10p.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1112d2ee-c089-402b-b6da-97b3e130fdf1
Susan Tomes Tracks
Sort by
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust)
Franz Schubert
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust)
Last played on
Piano Trio in D major, H XV 24 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio in D major, H XV 24 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Piano Trio in D major, H XV 24 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Look Lively
Billy Mayerl
Look Lively
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Look Lively
Last played on
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Piano Trio in E flat major, WoO 38 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in E flat major, WoO 38 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Trio in E flat major, WoO 38 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Bats in the Belfry
Billy Mayerl
Bats in the Belfry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Bats in the Belfry
Last played on
Trio in G minor for flute, cello and piano
Carl Maria von Weber
Trio in G minor for flute, cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Trio in G minor for flute, cello and piano
Last played on
Piano Trio in G major, H XV 25, 'Gypsy' (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio in G major, H XV 25, 'Gypsy' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Piano Trio in G major, H XV 25, 'Gypsy' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Marigolds
Billy Mayerl
Marigolds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Marigolds
Last played on
Trio in C major, H15 No 7
Joseph Haydn
Trio in C major, H15 No 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Trio in C major, H15 No 7
Last played on
Four Romantic Pieces, Op 75 (No 1)
Antonín Dvořák
Four Romantic Pieces, Op 75 (No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Four Romantic Pieces, Op 75 (No 1)
Last played on
Phil the Fluter's Ball
William Percy French
Phil the Fluter's Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Last played on
Autumn crocus for piano
Billy Mayerl
Autumn crocus for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Autumn crocus for piano
Last played on
Smoke gets in your eyes, after Kern
Billy Mayerl
Smoke gets in your eyes, after Kern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Smoke gets in your eyes, after Kern
Last played on
Smoke gets in your eyes
Billy Mayerl
Smoke gets in your eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Smoke gets in your eyes
Last played on
Gott ist mein Hirt, D 706
Franz Schubert
Gott ist mein Hirt, D 706
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Gott ist mein Hirt, D 706
Last played on
Body and Soul
Billy Mayerl
Body and Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Body and Soul
Last played on
Railroad Rhythm
Billy Mayerl
Railroad Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Railroad Rhythm
Last played on
L'heure du berger
Jean Françaix
L'heure du berger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
L'heure du berger
Ensemble
Last played on
Autumn Crocus
Billy Mayerl
Autumn Crocus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Autumn Crocus
Last played on
Autumn Crocus
Billy Mayerl
Autumn Crocus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Autumn Crocus
Last played on
Sweet William
Billy Mayerl
Sweet William
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Sweet William
Last played on
Trio in G minor Op.15
Bedrich Smetana
Trio in G minor Op.15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Trio in G minor Op.15
Performer
Last played on
Trio in G minor Op.17
Clara Schumann
Trio in G minor Op.17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Trio in G minor Op.17
Performer
Last played on
Reflets dans l'eau
Claude Debussy
Reflets dans l'eau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Reflets dans l'eau
Last played on
E minor Sonata 1st movement
Joseph Haydn
E minor Sonata 1st movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
E minor Sonata 1st movement
Last played on
Four Romantic Pieces No 1: Allegro Moderato
Antonín Dvořák
Four Romantic Pieces No 1: Allegro Moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Four Romantic Pieces No 1: Allegro Moderato
Last played on
Piano Quintet
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Piano Quintet
Last played on
Piano Trio in B flat major K.502
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Trio in B flat major K.502
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Trio in B flat major K.502
Last played on
Quintet No. 1 In C Minor Op.5
Franz Berwald
Quintet No. 1 In C Minor Op.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0nd.jpglink
Quintet No. 1 In C Minor Op.5
Performer
Last played on
Cello Sonata No 1 in B flat major, Op 45
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata No 1 in B flat major, Op 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Cello Sonata No 1 in B flat major, Op 45
Last played on
Wedding of an Ant
Billy Mayerl
Wedding of an Ant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Wedding of an Ant
Last played on
Song without Words in D major for cello and piano, Op 109
Susan Tomes
Song without Words in D major for cello and piano, Op 109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zc10p.jpglink
Song without Words in D major for cello and piano, Op 109
Last played on
Carnival of the Animals - The Swan
Susan Tomes
Carnival of the Animals - The Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zc10p.jpglink
Carnival of the Animals - The Swan
Composer
Last played on
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920 for contralto, ch & pno
Jane Glover
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920 for contralto, ch & pno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jpqkq.jpglink
Standchen (Zogernd, leise) D.920 for contralto, ch & pno
Last played on
Playlists featuring Susan Tomes
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppgwh
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-10T14:18:02
10
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist