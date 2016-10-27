Mikel RouseBorn 26 January 1957
Mikel Rouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikel Rouse (born Michael Rouse; January 26, 1957 in Saint Louis, Missouri, United States) is an American composer. He has been associated with a Downtown New York City movement known as totalism, and is best known for his operas, including Dennis Cleveland, about a television talk show host, which Rouse wrote and starred in.
