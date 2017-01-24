Royal WoodBorn 31 March 1979
Royal Wood
1979-03-31
Royal Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Wood is a Canadian singer-songwriter, record producer and arranger based in Toronto, Ontario.
I Always Will
