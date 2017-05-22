Lisa della CasaBorn 2 February 1919. Died 10 December 2012
Lisa della Casa
1919-02-02
Lisa della Casa Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Della Casa (2 February 1919 – 10 December 2012) was a Swiss soprano most admired for her interpretations of major heroines in operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Richard Strauss, and of German lieder. She was also described as “the most beautiful woman on the operatic stage”.
Lisa della Casa Tracks
Vissi d'arte (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Vissi d'arte (Tosca)
Vissi d'arte (Tosca)
Conductor
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Conductor
Last played on
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), Fruhling
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), Fruhling
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), Fruhling
Orchestra
Last played on
