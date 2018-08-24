The SpecialistJungle/drum & bass producer Karl Francis, a.k.a. Dillinja. Born 1974
The Specialist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/110c08ad-db4e-40aa-94f7-0c7406132e54
The Specialist Tracks
Sort by
Human Nature (Makoto & Specialist Remix)
Michael Jackson
Human Nature (Makoto & Specialist Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlx8.jpglink
Human Nature (Makoto & Specialist Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist