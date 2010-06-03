Satellites LVLatvian group. Formed February 1996
Satellites LV
1996-02
Satellites LV Biography (Wikipedia)
Satellites LV, formerly known as The Satellites in their early rock period (1996–1999), is a Latvian musical group formed in 1996 in Riga, Latvia. The core members of The Satellites are brothers Janis and Edgars Zilde. Other projects and groups related to Satellites LV include Kuba, Mofo, Raadio, Autobuss Debesis, Stāvi, the experimental solo album of Janis Zilde and Augusts IV, the solo EP by Edgars Zilde.
Satellites LV Tracks
Of The Tallest Trees
Satellites LV
Of The Tallest Trees
