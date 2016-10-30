Charles Thomas "Stompin' Tom" Connors, OC (February 9, 1936 – March 6, 2013) was a Canadian country and folk singer-songwriter from Saint John, New Brunswick. Focusing his career exclusively on his native Canada, Connors is credited with writing more than 300 songs and has released four dozen albums, with total sales of nearly 4 million copies.

His songs have become part of the Canadian cultural landscape. Three of his best-known songs are Sudbury Saturday Night, Bud the Spud and The Hockey Song; the latter is played at various games throughout the National Hockey League; including at every Toronto Maple Leafs home game. In 2018 the song was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony at a Leafs game.