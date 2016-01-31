Caroline LoebBorn 5 October 1955
Caroline Loeb
Caroline Loeb Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Loeb (born 5 October 1955 in Neuilly-sur-Seine) is a French actress, radio host, singer, and director. She is particularly known for her 1980s hit C'est la ouate.
