Carolyn DobbinMezzo soprano
Carolyn Dobbin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/110644f9-0b4c-4652-9b5b-256e8ae958ab
Carolyn Dobbin Tracks
Sort by
4 Angel Songs for voice and piano
Philip Hammond
4 Angel Songs for voice and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 Angel Songs for voice and piano
Last played on
5 Irish Folksongs Op.17
Howard Ferguson
5 Irish Folksongs Op.17
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 Irish Folksongs Op.17
Credhe's lament for Cail
Charles Wood
Credhe's lament for Cail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Credhe's lament for Cail
At the mid hour of night
Charles Wood
At the mid hour of night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At the mid hour of night
At sea
Charles Wood
At sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At sea
Lyrics from the Chinese (To the Northern Irish)
Gareth Williams
Lyrics from the Chinese (To the Northern Irish)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lyrics from the Chinese (To the Northern Irish)
The Sea Gypsy for voice and piano
Sir Hamilton Harty
The Sea Gypsy for voice and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sea Gypsy for voice and piano
Blue hills from 3 Traditional Ulster Airs arr. for voice and piano
Sir Hamilton Harty
Blue hills from 3 Traditional Ulster Airs arr. for voice and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue hills from 3 Traditional Ulster Airs arr. for voice and piano
Flame in the skies from the 6 Songs Of Ireland Op.18
Sir Hamilton Harty
Flame in the skies from the 6 Songs Of Ireland Op.18
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flame in the skies from the 6 Songs Of Ireland Op.18
Scythe song for voice and piano
Sir Hamilton Harty
Scythe song for voice and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scythe song for voice and piano
Dirty Work
Havelock Nelson
Dirty Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Work
Girl's song from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Joan Trimble
Girl's song from 3 Songs for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qb0c.jpglink
Girl's song from 3 Songs for voice and piano
My grief on the sea from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Joan Trimble
My grief on the sea from 3 Songs for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qb0c.jpglink
My grief on the sea from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Green rain from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Joan Trimble
Green rain from 3 Songs for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qb0c.jpglink
Green rain from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Back to artist