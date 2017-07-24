Hector Bizerk were an experimental hip-hop group from Glasgow, Scotland, featuring drummer Audrey Tait and rapper Louie. Formed in 2011, they were initially a duo. However later recordings saw them add Jennifer Muir (Synth, Percussion, Vocals) and Fraser Sneddon (Bass). They have released five EPs and three albums, and their 2014 EP The Bird That Never Flew features guest vocals from Scotland's Makar Liz Lochhead.

2015 LP The Waltz of Modern Psychiatry was written as a soundtrack to Birds of Paradise Theatre Company's periodic play about the life of Jane Avril. Both. The play and album have recovered widespread critical acclaim.

They have been a regular feature of the UK's festival circuit since 2012. That summer saw the newly expanded quartet play the BBC Introducing stage at T In The Park and The Solus Tent at The Wickerman Festival. They would later be asked to return to T in the Park to play the T Break stage in 2013. Coverage of their first performance at T In The Park was broadcast on BBC television's festival highlights of 2012. The band have also played the Insider Festival, Go North, Eden, Doune The Rabbit Hole, Audio Soup, Live at Troon, Knockengorroch, and Glasgow's West End Festival.