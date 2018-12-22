Nicky Nyarko-Dei, known by his stage name Tempa T is an English Grime MC originating from East London. He is well known for his 2009 single "Next Hype" which is considered an anthem of the UK underground scene. Due to this song Tempa T is particularly known for his excitable nature, aggressive lyrics, love of word play and the use of the phrases "hype" and "par". He is featured on "Hypest Hype" by Chase & Status and has appeared in the British film Shank (2010), performing "Next Hype". Tempz is a former member of east London-based grime crew Slew Dem. 2015 Tempa T released the single SHELL which reached number one for 8 weeks in the UK Grime Chart show with DJ Cameo on BBC radio 1xtra, the track was produced by up and coming producers So Real Sounds.