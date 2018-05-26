Onutė Narbutaitė (born June 12, 1956, Vilnius) is a Lithuanian composer. She graduated in 1979 from the Lithuanian State Conservatory where she studied composition with Julius Juzeliūnas. From 1979 to 1982 she taught music theory and history there. Since then she has been working as a freelance composer in Vilnius. Her works have been performed at concerts and music festivals in Stockholm, Helsinki, Munich, Bern, Amsterdam, Seattle, Canada, and Japan.

In 1997 Narbutaitė received the Lithuanian National Prize.