Golden FableFormed 8 August 2011
Golden Fable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10fd3f4b-d22a-4a0f-b150-b7a20ea557bf
Golden Fable Tracks
Sort by
Always Golden
Golden Fable
Always Golden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Golden
Last played on
Winter Solstice
Golden Fable
Winter Solstice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Solstice
Last played on
Burning Song
Golden Fable
Burning Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Song
Last played on
Startled
Golden Fable
Startled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Startled
Last played on
Comatose
Golden Fable
Comatose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comatose
Last played on
Unity
Golden Fable
Unity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unity
Last played on
Through the Night
Golden Fable
Through the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through the Night
Last played on
Lifeline
Golden Fable
Lifeline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lifeline
Last played on
Weather Station
Golden Fable
Weather Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weather Station
Last played on
Home's Embrace
Golden Fable
Home's Embrace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home's Embrace
Last played on
The Crossing
Golden Fable
The Crossing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Crossing
Last played on
Breathe In
Golden Fable
Breathe In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe In
Last played on
Royals
Golden Fable
Royals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Royals
Last played on
Motorcycle Emptiness
Golden Fable
Motorcycle Emptiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motorcycle Emptiness
Last played on
Armour
Golden Fable
Armour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armour
Last played on
Timeline Of Old
Golden Fable
Timeline Of Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timeline Of Old
Last played on
Playlists featuring Golden Fable
Golden Fable Links
Back to artist