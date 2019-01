Bost & Bim are a French dancehall reggae production duo, comprising Matthieu Bost and Jérémie Dessus. The duo has worked with the biggest Jamaican and European reggae artists such as Capleton, Morgan Heritage, Sizzla, Gentleman, and Admiral T.

