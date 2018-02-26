Verka SerduchkaFormed 1 April 1993
Andriy Mykhailovych Danylko (Ukrainian: Андрі́й Миха́йлович Дани́лко; Russian: Андрей Миха́йлович Дани́лко, Andrey Mikhaylovich Danilko; born 2 October 1973), better known for his drag stage persona Verka Serduchka (Ukrainian: Вєрка Сердючка; Russian: Верка Сердючка), is a Ukrainian comedian and pop and dance singer. Danylko represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 as Verka Serduchka and finished in second place. Serduchka has sold over 600,000 records during his career in Ukraine.
As a character actor, Danylko has also appeared in over a dozen television films and is also known for appearing as Serduchka in the comedy film Spy starring Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and Miranda Hart.
