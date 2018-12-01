George GeorgescuBorn 12 September 1887. Died 1 September 1964
George Georgescu
1887-09-12
George Georgescu Biography (Wikipedia)
George Georgescu (September 12, 1887 – September 1, 1964) was a Romanian conductor. The moving force behind the Bucharest Philharmonic Orchestra for decades beginning shortly after World War I, a protégé of Artur Nikisch and a close associate of George Enescu, he received honors from the French and communist Romanian governments and lived to make recordings in the stereo era.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dance from Oltenia
Paul Constantinescu
Dance from Oltenia
Dance from Oltenia
Last played on
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
