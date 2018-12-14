Maurice DelageBorn 13 November 1879. Died 21 September 1961
Maurice Charles Delage (13 November 1879 – 19 or 21 September 1961) was a French composer and pianist.
Lahore (4 Hindu Poems)
Maurice Delage
Lahore (4 Hindu Poems)
Lahore (4 Hindu Poems)
4 poèmes hindous: II. Lahore
Maurice Delage
4 poèmes hindous: II. Lahore
4 poèmes hindous: II. Lahore
Contrerimes - Nuit de Noël; Rêves; Danse
Maurice Delage
Contrerimes - Nuit de Noël; Rêves; Danse
Contrerimes - Nuit de Noël; Rêves; Danse
Maktah (berceuse phoque)
Maurice Delage
Maktah (berceuse phoque)
Maktah (berceuse phoque)
Ensemble
Quatre Poèmes Hindous
Maurice Delage
Quatre Poèmes Hindous
Quatre Poèmes Hindous
Performer
Ragamalika (from A Garland of Ragas)
Maurice Delage
Ragamalika (from A Garland of Ragas)
Quatre poèmes hindous
Maurice Delage
Quatre poèmes hindous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quatre poèmes hindous
Améthystes (de Banville) - 2 songs from Trois Mélodies
Maurice Delage
Améthystes (de Banville) - 2 songs from Trois Mélodies
Intermezzo (Heinrich Heine) - 2 songs from Trois Mélodies
Maurice Delage
Intermezzo (Heinrich Heine) - 2 songs from Trois Mélodies
