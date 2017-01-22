Sherie René ScottBorn 8 February 1967
Sherie René Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10ef4092-4700-423a-ad3e-8e42e78fa820
Sherie René Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Sherie Rene Scott (born February 8, 1967) is an American actress, singer, writer and producer. She has been seen in multiple Broadway and Off-Broadway plays/musicals, on numerous solo and original cast recordings, and in various television roles in episodic and feature film.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sherie René Scott Tracks
Sort by
Here I Am
Ensemble & Sherie René Scott
Here I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here I Am
Performer
Last played on
Not Me
Adam Pascal
Not Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Me
Last played on
The Next Ten Minutes
Norbert Leo Butz
The Next Ten Minutes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Next Ten Minutes
Last played on
My Strongest Suit
Sherie René Scott
My Strongest Suit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Strongest Suit
Performer
Last played on
A Step Too Far
Adam Pascal
A Step Too Far
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Step Too Far
Last played on
I Want The Good Times Back
Sherie René Scott
I Want The Good Times Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want The Good Times Back
Last played on
My Strongest Suit
Sherie René Scott
My Strongest Suit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Strongest Suit
Last played on
Sherie René Scott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist