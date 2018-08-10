Ken HensleyBorn 24 August 1945
Ken Hensley
1945-08-24
Ken Hensley Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth William David Hensley (born 24 August 1945) is an English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, best known for his work with Uriah Heep during the 1970s.
He wrote or co-wrote the majority of Uriah Heep's songs during this period, including the hit singles "Lady in Black" (on which he sang lead vocals), "Easy Livin'" and "Stealin'", as well as "Look at Yourself", on which he also sang lead vocals, and "Free Me".
Ken Hensley Tracks
Proud Words On A Dusty Shelf
Cold Autumn Sunday
King without a Throne
