John Connelly Biography (Wikipedia)
John Connelly is an American musician and a New York City high school teacher. He is the vocalist and guitarist of New York City thrash metal band Nuclear Assault.
John Connelly Tracks
Showman's Fancy / Off to California
Showman's Fancy / Off to California
Showman's Fancy / Off to California
Maggie in the Woods
Maggie in the Woods
Maggie in the Woods
