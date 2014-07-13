Comadre Florzinha, also known as Comadre Fulorzinha or Comadre Fulozinha, is a Brazilian group formed by Karina Buhr (vocals, percussion and rebec), Mairah Rocha (vocals, harmonica and percussion), Flávia Maia (vocals and percussion), Marcelo Monteiro (saxophone and flute) and Letícia Coura (vocals, cavaquinho and acoustic guitar). The band was created in Recife, Pernambuco and became famous for recording several rhythms of that region, contributing for spread the culture of that state.