Half Man Half Biscuit
1984
Half Man Half Biscuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Half Man Half Biscuit are an English rock band, formed in 1984 in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Known for their satirical, sardonic, and sometimes surreal songs, the band comprises lead singer and guitarist Nigel Blackwell, bassist and singer Neil Crossley, drummer Carl Henry, and guitarist Karl Benson.
Half Man Half Biscuit Performances & Interviews
Half Man Half Biscuit Tracks
All I Want For Christmas Is A Dukla Prague Away Kit (John Peel Session, 10 Nov 1985)
It's Clichéd to Be Cynical at Christmas
It's Clichéd to Be Cynical at Christmas
All I Want For Christmas Is A Dukla Prague Away Kit
Turned Up Clocked On Laid Off
Turned Up Clocked On Laid Off
Harsh Times In Umberstone Covert
Harsh Times In Umberstone Covert
Joy Division Oven Gloves
Joy Division Oven Gloves
Totnes Bickering Fair
Totnes Bickering Fair
Man Of Constant Sorrow (With A Garage In Contant Use)
4AD3DCD
4AD3DCD
Reflections in a Flat
Reflections in a Flat
Bad Losers On Yahoo! Chess
Bad Losers On Yahoo! Chess
Restless Legs
Restless Legs
Dickie Davies Eyes (Radio 1 Session, 31 Aug 1986)
I Was A Teenage Armchair Honved Fan
I Was A Teenage Armchair Honved Fan
The Best Things In Life
The Best Things In Life
Uffington Wassail (John Peel Session, 25 Aug 1999)
Gubba Lookalikes (John Peel Session, 25 Aug 1999)
Twenty Four Hour Garage People (John Peel Session 25 Aug 1999)
Bottleneck At Capel Curig (John Peel Session 25 Aug 1999)
Left Lyrics In The Practice Room
Rod Hull Is Alive...Why ? (Radio 1 Session, 31 Aug 1986)
Everything's A.O.R.
Everything's A.O.R.
Trumpton Riots
Trumpton Riots
K***heads On Quiz Shows
K***heads On Quiz Shows
Twenty Four Hour Garage People
Twenty Four Hour Garage People
All I Want For Christmas Is A Dukla Prague Away Kit : Session 10/11/85
A Lilac Harry Quinn
A Lilac Harry Quinn
God Gave Us Life
God Gave Us Life
1966 And All That
1966 And All That
Mod Diff V Diff Hard Severe
Mod Diff V Diff Hard Severe
Alehouse Futsal
Alehouse Futsal
The Announcement
The Announcement
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Half Man Half Biscuit
Fibbers, York, UK
21
Mar
2019
Half Man Half Biscuit
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
22
Mar
2019
Half Man Half Biscuit
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
5
Apr
2019
Half Man Half Biscuit
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
26
Apr
2019
Half Man Half Biscuit
Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
