Felix BorowskiBorn 10 March 1872. Died 6 September 1956
Felix Borowski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1872-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10eac3d8-8110-4373-8ed1-a71ec82ab3d7
Felix Borowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Borowski (March 10, 1872 – September 6, 1956) was a British/American composer and teacher. He is also known as professor of Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas at Chicago Musical College during a period between 1918-1922.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felix Borowski Tracks
Sort by
Organ Sonata no.1
Felix Borowski
Organ Sonata no.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Organ Sonata no.1
Performer
Last played on
Felix Borowski Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist