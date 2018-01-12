Billy CrystalBorn 14 March 1948
Billy Crystal
1948-03-14
Billy Crystal Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edward Crystal (born March 14, 1948) is an American actor, writer, producer, director, comedian, and television host. He gained prominence in the 1970s for playing Jodie Dallas on the ABC sitcom Soap and became a Hollywood film star during the late 1980s and 1990s, appearing in the critical and box office successes The Princess Bride (1987), Throw Momma from the Train (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), City Slickers (1991), Mr. Saturday Night (1992) and Analyze This (1999), and providing the voice of Mike Wazowski in the Monsters, Inc. films starting in 2001.
He has hosted the Academy Awards nine times, beginning in 1990 and most recently in 2012.
Billy Crystal Tracks
