Hot Lips PageBorn 27 January 1908. Died 4 November 1954
Hot Lips Page
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1908-01-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10e5004d-c636-4f6f-8cf6-deefe007764e
Hot Lips Page Biography (Wikipedia)
Oran Thaddeus "Hot Lips" Page (January 27, 1908 – November 5, 1954) was an American jazz trumpeter, singer, and bandleader born in Dallas, Texas, United States. He was known as a scorching soloist and powerful vocalist.
Page was a member of Walter Page's Blue Devils, Artie Shaw's Orchestra and Count Basie's Orchestra, and he worked with Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith and Ida Cox. He was one of the five musicians who opened Birdland with Charlie Parker in 1949.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hot Lips Page Tracks
Sort by
Pagin Mr Page
Hot Lips Page
Pagin Mr Page
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pagin Mr Page
Last played on
Blowing Up A Breeze
Chu Berry and His Jazz Ensemble
Blowing Up A Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blowing Up A Breeze
Last played on
Monday at Minton's
Chu Berry, Hot Lips Page, Clyde Hart, Al Casey, Al Morgan, Harry Jaeger & Chu Berry
Monday at Minton's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monday at Minton's
Composer
Last played on
Lovin' Mama Blues
Pete Johnson
Lovin' Mama Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovin' Mama Blues
Last played on
Here Comes Majorie
Bennie Moten’s Kansas City Orchestra
Here Comes Majorie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Here Comes Majorie
Last played on
Cherry Red
Big Joe Turner
Cherry Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Cherry Red
Last played on
Uncle Sam's Blues
Hot Lips Page
Uncle Sam's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncle Sam's Blues
Last played on
Band Box Shuffle
Dee Stewart
Band Box Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr1k.jpglink
Band Box Shuffle
Last played on
The Sheik Of Araby
Hot Lips Page
The Sheik Of Araby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sheik Of Araby
Last played on
Walkin In A Daze
Hot Lips Page
Walkin In A Daze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walkin In A Daze
Last played on
With A Smile and A Song
Hot Lips Page
With A Smile and A Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With A Smile and A Song
Last played on
Jungle King
Hot Lips Page
Jungle King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle King
Last played on
Feelin' High and Happy
Hot Lips Page
Feelin' High and Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Lips Page Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist