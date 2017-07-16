Kiriko Takemura (竹村 桐子 Takemura Kiriko, born January 29, 1993) known by her stage name Kyary Pamyu Pamyu (Hiragana: きゃりーぱみゅぱみゅ), is a Japanese singer, model, and blogger. Her public image is associated with Japan's kawaisa and decora culture, centered in the Harajuku neighborhood of Tokyo. Pamyu Pamyu's music is produced by musician Yasutaka Nakata of electronic music duo Capsule.

Her 2011 single "Pon Pon Pon" reached the top ten on Japan's Oricon music chart; the 2012 singles "Candy Candy" and "Fashion Monster" followed this success. Pamyu Pamyu has since released three full-length albums: Pamyu Pamyu Revolution (2012), Nanda Collection (2013), and Pika Pika Fantajin (2014).

Though most of her success as a recording artist has been in Asia, she has also gained popularity in Western countries due in part to Internet videos which have gone viral. Media outlets have referred to Pamyu Pamyu as "Harajuku Pop Princess", and she has been photographed for magazines such as Dazed & Confused. In 2013, she signed a distribution deal with Sire Records to release her material in the United States.