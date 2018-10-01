Philippe ManouryBorn 19 June 1952
Philippe Manoury
1952-06-19
Philippe Manoury Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Manoury (born 19 June 1952) is a French composer.
Philippe Manoury Tracks
Reve (Orchestral Suite no.1)
Claude Debussy
Reve (Orchestral Suite no.1)
Reve (Orchestral Suite no.1)
Last played on
Le Livre des Claviers, VI: Sixxen
Philippe Manoury
Le Livre des Claviers, VI: Sixxen
Le Livre des Claviers, VI: Sixxen
Last played on
Last played on
Passages for clarinet & ensemble
Philippe Manoury
Passages for clarinet & ensemble
Passages for clarinet & ensemble
Performer
Last played on
Trauermarsche
Philippe Manoury
Trauermarsche
Trauermarsche
Last played on
