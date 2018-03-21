Riders in the SkyFormed 1977
Riders in the Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10df2d8c-763d-4a61-b712-8a4dd88fc80a
Riders in the Sky Biography (Wikipedia)
Riders in the Sky is an American Western music and comedy group which began performing in 1977. Their style also appeals to children, and they are sometimes considered a children's band. They have won two Grammy Awards and have written and performed music for major motion pictures, including "Woody's Roundup" from Toy Story 2 and Pixar's short film, For the Birds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Riders in the Sky Tracks
Sort by
No Rodeo Dough
Riders in the Sky
No Rodeo Dough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Rodeo Dough
Last played on
Vaughn Monroe
Riders in the Sky
Vaughn Monroe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vaughn Monroe
Last played on
Three On The Trail
Riders in the Sky
Three On The Trail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three On The Trail
Last played on
Cattle Call (Kissy Klub Version)
Riders in the Sky
Cattle Call (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cattle Call (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Woody's Roundup
Randy Newman
Woody's Roundup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlf7.jpglink
Woody's Roundup
Last played on
The Arms of My Love
Riders in the Sky
The Arms of My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Arms of My Love
Last played on
That's How the Yodel Was Born
Riders in the Sky
That's How the Yodel Was Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's How the Yodel Was Born
Last played on
Riders in the Sky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist