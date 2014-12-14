Buck RamBorn 21 November 1907. Died 1 January 1991
Buck Ram
1907-11-21
Buck Ram Biography (Wikipedia)
Buck Ram (November 21, 1907 – January 1, 1991), also known as Ande Rand, Lynn Paul or Jean Miles, was an American songwriter, and popular music producer and arranger. He was one of BMI's top five songwriters/air play in its first 50 years, alongside Paul Simon, Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Webb, and Paul McCartney.[citation needed] He is best known for his long association with The Platters and also wrote, produced and arranged for the Penguins, the Coasters, the Drifters, Ike and Tina Turner, Ike Cole, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Ella Fitzgerald, and many others.
Buck Ram Tracks
I'll be Home for Christmas
Walter Kent
I'll be Home for Christmas
I'll be Home for Christmas
Last played on
Twilight In Teheran
Buck Ram
Twilight In Teheran
Twilight In Teheran
Last played on
