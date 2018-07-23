Nomi RuizUS singer formerly with Jessica 6 and Hercules & Love Affair. Born 1989
Nomi Ruiz
1989
Nomi Ruiz Biography (Wikipedia)
Nomi Ruiz is a Nuyorican electro-pop, hip hop & r&b singer, songwriter and producer who is also known for her work as Jessica 6.
Nomi Ruiz Tracks
Why (feat. Nomi Ruiz)
Honey Dijon
Bumper (feat. Nomi Ruiz)
Keinemusik, Adam Port, &ME & Rampa
Bumper (feat. Nomi Ruiz)
Bumper (feat. Nomi Ruiz)
