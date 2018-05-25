Tom HulceBorn 6 December 1953
Tom Hulce
1953-12-06
Tom Hulce Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Edward Hulce (born December 6, 1953) is an American actor, singer and theater producer. As an actor, he is best known for his role as Larry "Pinto" Kroger in Animal House (1978), his Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Amadeus (1984), and his role as Quasimodo in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996). Additional acting awards included four Golden Globe nominations, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. Hulce retired from acting in the mid-1990s to focus on stage directing and producing. In 2007, he won a Tony Award as a lead producer of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening.
Tom Hulce Tracks
Out There
Tony Jay
Last played on
Heaven's Light/Hellfire
Tom Hulce
Last played on
Out There
Tom Hulce
Last played on
