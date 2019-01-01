Urban Tapestry
Urban Tapestry is a three-woman band based in Toronto, Ontario that performs filk music, composed by Debbie Ridpath Ohi, Allison Durno, and Jodi Krangle. As a group, they won the 'Best Performer' Pegasus Award in both 1997 and 2004.
Urban Tapestry has released three albums between 1994 and 2003.
