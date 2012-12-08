Days of the NewFormed 1995
Days of the New
1995
Days of the New Biography (Wikipedia)
Days of the New was an American rock band from Charlestown, Indiana, formed in 1995. The band consisted of vocalist/guitarist Travis Meeks and a variety of supporting musicians that briefly included future pop star Nicole Scherzinger. They are best known for the hit singles "Touch, Peel and Stand", "The Down Town", "Shelf in the Room", and "Enemy".
Days of the New Tracks
Touch, Peel And Stand
