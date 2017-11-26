Peter LloydScience fiction/horror writer, member of SNB10. Born 21 June 1964
007 Shanty Town
Peter Lloyd
007 Shanty Town
007 Shanty Town
Flute Concerto
John Williams
Flute Concerto
Flute Concerto
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-09T12:53:01
9
Aug
1974
Proms 1967: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8wrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-11T12:53:01
11
Sep
1967
