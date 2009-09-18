ITCHY is a German punk rock band formed in 2001. The group consists of Sebastian Hafner (vocals, guitar, bass), Daniel Friedl (vocals, guitar, bass) and Max Zimmer (drums).

They have released seven albums, all of which entered the official German Charts (the sixth record "Six" debuted at #5), started their own record label and played more than 900 shows throughout Europe. Up until April 2017, when they released their latest single "Nothing", they toured under the name of "Itchy Poopzkid", which they now changed to ITCHY.

On 21 July 2017 the band released their 7th studio album All We Know and they will embark on a big tour through various countries.