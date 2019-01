Kenneth Dewitt Schermerhorn ( SKUR-mər-horn; November 20, 1929 – April 18, 2005) was an American composer and orchestra conductor, best known for his association with the Nashville Symphony, in which he served as music director from 1983 until his death.

