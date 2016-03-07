Kenneth SchermerhornBorn 20 November 1929. Died 18 April 2005
Kenneth Schermerhorn
1929-11-20
Kenneth Schermerhorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Dewitt Schermerhorn ( SKUR-mər-horn; November 20, 1929 – April 18, 2005) was an American composer and orchestra conductor, best known for his association with the Nashville Symphony, in which he served as music director from 1983 until his death.
Kenneth Schermerhorn Tracks
Symphony in E minor, Op 32, 'Gaelic' (1st mvt)
Amy Beach
link
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, Op 45 (4th mvt)
Amy Beach
link
12 Miniatures for piano (Op.20), no.10; Petite marche in A major (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn & Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra)
Takako Nishizaki
link
4th movement; Allegro conscioltezza from Piano concerto in C sharp minor, Op.45 (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn, Alan Feinberg & Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Amy Beach
link
