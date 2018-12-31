Charly BlackJamaican dancehall aritst. Born 6 April 1980
Charly Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3dpv.jpg
1980-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10c0c61f-b089-452e-8163-246f6fb71293
Charly Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Desmond Méndez (born 6 April 1980), better known as Charly Black, alternatively known as Charly Blacks, and originally known as Tony Mentol, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer, selector and singjay. He is best known for his track "Gyal You a Party Animal", which became popular outside Jamaica in regions including Mexico, South America, and Spain. The song is very popular in these regions, as well as in some parts of the Caribbean and Central America. Other songs include "Whine & Kotch", "Girlfriend", "Bike Back", and "Hoist & Wine". Mendize has also collaborated with other music artists, including his collaboration with American Latin pop star Jencarlos Canela in the single "Pa Que Me Invitan".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charly Black Tracks
Sidung Pon It (feat. Charly Black)
Major Lazer
Sidung Pon It (feat. Charly Black)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Sidung Pon It (feat. Charly Black)
Last played on
Gyal You A Party Animal
Charly Black
Gyal You A Party Animal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04277n5.jpglink
Gyal You A Party Animal
Last played on
Sexpert
Charly Black
Sexpert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Sexpert
Last played on
Wine
Charly Black
Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Wine
Last played on
Enjoy The Moment
Charly Black
Enjoy The Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Enjoy The Moment
Last played on
Indian Girl
Charly Black
Indian Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Wine & Kotch
Charly Black
Wine & Kotch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Wine & Kotch
Last played on
Independant Gyal
Charly Black
Independant Gyal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Independant Gyal
Anyhing Me Say
Charly Black
Anyhing Me Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Anyhing Me Say
More Gal
Charly Black
More Gal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
More Gal
Tan Tuddy
Charly Black
Tan Tuddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Tan Tuddy
Last played on
Gyal You A Party Animal (Champion Remix)
Charly Black
Gyal You A Party Animal (Champion Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Party Animal (Acapella)
Charly Black
Party Animal (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Party Animal (Acapella)
Last played on
Hoist & Wine
Charly Black
Hoist & Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Hoist & Wine
Last played on
Like Dancehall Music (feat. Charly Black)
DJ Maze
Like Dancehall Music (feat. Charly Black)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Like Dancehall Music (feat. Charly Black)
Last played on
