Desmond Méndez (born 6 April 1980), better known as Charly Black, alternatively known as Charly Blacks, and originally known as Tony Mentol, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer, selector and singjay. He is best known for his track "Gyal You a Party Animal", which became popular outside Jamaica in regions including Mexico, South America, and Spain. The song is very popular in these regions, as well as in some parts of the Caribbean and Central America. Other songs include "Whine & Kotch", "Girlfriend", "Bike Back", and "Hoist & Wine". Mendize has also collaborated with other music artists, including his collaboration with American Latin pop star Jencarlos Canela in the single "Pa Que Me Invitan".